UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zarco Backtracks On Ducati-Avintia Opinion To Join Them For 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:48 PM

Zarco backtracks on Ducati-Avintia opinion to join them for 2020

French rider Johann Zarco appears to have made a dramatic u-turn on his opinion of Ducati-Avintia and is set to join the Spanish team for the 2020 MotoGP season, a source close to the talks told AFP

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :French rider Johann Zarco appears to have made a dramatic u-turn on his opinion of Ducati-Avintia and is set to join the Spanish team for the 2020 MotoGP season, a source close to the talks told AFP.

He would replace the Czech rider Karel Abraham who was axed at the weekend, midway through a two-year deal.

If the deal goes through Zarco will team up with the Spaniard Tito Rabat.

During the last GP in Valencia earlier this month, Zarco dismissed any idea of making the move.

"Avintia is not a top team," he said. "It would be a mistake to go there, it would be better to go back to Moto2.

" However, the 29-year-old now appears to have changed his mind, partly because other options have closed, notably a switch to Repsol Honda to take over the seat vacated by Jorge Lorenzo who has retired.

That opening now looks to have closed with Moto2 champion Alex Marquez set to join up with his brother and six-time world champion Marc Marquez.

Zarco, who joined MotoGP in 2017 after two successive Moto2 championship titles, struggled this year, leaving KTM in September.

Honda-LCR drafted him in as a temporary replacement for the injured Takaaki Nakagami but he finished the season with just 30 points down in 18th place in the championship.

Related Topics

Injured World Honda Rabat Valencia September 2017 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigns

42 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed launches &#039;UAE Jobs Bank&#03 ..

50 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Says NATO Remains Foundati ..

2 minutes ago

Earth Faces Existential Threat From Climate Emerge ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-White House Lawyer McGahn Appeals Court Decisio ..

2 minutes ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University starts annual ex ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.