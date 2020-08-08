UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zarco Pips Quartararo For Czech MotoGP Pole

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:21 PM

Zarco pips Quartararo for Czech MotoGP pole

Johann Zarco claimed pole for this weekend's Czech MotoGP on Saturday three hundredths of a second ahead of championship leader Fabio Quartararo

Brno, Czech Republic, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Johann Zarco claimed pole for this weekend's Czech MotoGP on Saturday three hundredths of a second ahead of championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

The Ducati-Avintia rider pipped his French compatriot who won the opening two rounds of the coronavirus-curtailed season from pole for Yamaha's satellite SRT team.

World champion Marc Marquez continues to be absent as he recovers from another bout of surgery on the arm he broke in a first race crash of the campaign.

Zarco, 30, who left KTM in the middle of last season due to poor results, was claiming his sixth MotoGP pole.

Related Topics

Poor From Race Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

11 minutes ago

Court extends MPA pre-arrest bail in malafide case ..

3 minutes ago

Police foil kidnapping attempt; arrest accused in ..

3 minutes ago

'Rs.8.46 bln distributed under Ehsaas Emergency Ca ..

3 minutes ago

Sarri sacked after Juventus's Champions League exi ..

3 minutes ago

Tiger Force to plant 200,000 saplings: DC

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.