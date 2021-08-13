Zarco sets new lap record in first practice for Austrian MotoGP

Championship challenger Johann Zarco was quickest in first practice for the Austrian MotoGP on Friday, setting a new lap record at the Red Bull Ring

Spielberg (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Championship challenger Johann Zarco was quickest in first practice for the Austrian MotoGP on Friday, setting a new lap record at the Red Bull Ring.

As the pitlane still buzzed with the news of Yamaha's suspension of Maverick Vinales on Thursday, Zarco, who is second in the championship race, was in thrilling form on the track.

The Frenchman's 1min 22.827secs was 0.798s faster than second-placed Joan Mir whose Suzuki Ecstar teammate Alex Rins rounded out the top three.

Fourth-fastest Takaaki Nakagami, on a Honda, was the only other rider to get within a second of Zarco.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro ran into difficulty with his RS-GP but still managed the fifth-quickest time of the session.

World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo also suffered an issue at the end of the session, finishing sixth.

The Frenchman is the only Monster Energy Yamaha rider this weekend following the suspension of Vinales.