Zarco to stay on with Pramac for 2022

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :In-form Frenchman Johann Zarco has signed a contract extension with Pramac for next season, Ducati's satellite team announced on Thursday.

Zarco, 30, is second in this season's MotoGP standings after three podium finishes in six races, and will remain with the team alongside Spaniard Jorge Martin who has also extended his deal.

"We are very satisfied to be able to continue on this 'project' with Johann and Jorge, two boys with whom we get along very well and with whom we are reaching excellent results," Pramac chief executive Paolo Campinoti said.

"Both Ducati and ourselves firmly believe in their abilities; we couldn't be happier," he added.

This weekend Zarco and Martin will compete in the Catalan Grand Prix as the 23-year-old returns after three races out due to a fall at the Portugal Grand Prix in April.

