ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Maciej Zarebski from Poland downed Sami Zeb Khan of Pakistan in the boy's singles quarterfinals of the ITF Pakistan AJ Towers World Junior Tennis Championships here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex.

The World Junior Tennis Championships moved into the semi finals phase as 16 quarterfinals were decided on the 3rd day in Boys and Girls Singles and Doubles categories.

Major upsets were made when both top and second seeds were eliminated in well contested matches.

The unseeded Russian Nikita Bortnichek toppled top seed Amirali Ghavam from Iran in a one sided affair of the day 6-2 7-5. Nikita served and returned well, easing his way to move into the semi final stage. In the second quarter final, another unseeded Russian Ivan Iutkin sidelined the 2nd seed Yunes Talavar from Iran and confirmed his spot for the semi final.

In the third quarter final, Macheij Zarebski from Poland struggled hard to win his encounter against Sami Zeb Khan from Pakistan in a thrilling three set match of the day 6-4 2-6 6-3 whereas talented 5th seed from Kazakhstan Aldiyar Abzan won his match against 4th seed Ruslan Serazhetdinov of Russia in a well contested three set match 6-2 0-6 6-2. The semi finals will be battled out between Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) and Aldiyar Abzhan (KAZ), and Ivan Iutkin (RUS) and Maciej Zarebski (POL) on Thursday.

In the Girls Singles, Top seed Andra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) proved too good against her opponent Renata Garaeva (RUS) and qualified for the semi final without conceding a single game 6-0 6-0, whereas 2nd Seed Tamara Ermakova (RUS) proved her metal against Tatyana Chsherbakova (KAZ) in a straight set match 6-4 6-2.

The semi finals will be played between Andra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) and Olga Sorchkina (RUS), and Tamara Ermakova (RUS) and Melisa Ugur (TUR) on Thursday.

In Boys quarterfinals, Ivan Iutkin (RUS) beat Yunes Talavar (IRI) 7-6(5) 6-1; Amirali Ghavam (IRI) beat Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) 6-2 7-5; Aldiyar Abzhan (KAZ) beat Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS) 6-2 0-6 6-2; Maciej Zarebski (POL) beat Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) 6-4 2-6 6-3.

In Girls quarterfinals, Abdra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) beat Renata Garaeva (RUS) 6-0 6-0; Tamara Ermakova (RUS) beat Tatyana Chsherbakova (KAZ) 6-4 6-2; Melisa Ugur (TUR) beat Avrora Volkova (RUS) 6-3 6-4; Olga Sorochkina (RUS) beat Munisa Ashurbekova (UZB) 6-2 6-4.

In Boys Doubles quarterfinals, Dev Kanbargimath (ROU) & Arila Kayra Tuna (TUR) beat Esref Kaan Kacar (TUR) & Mehmet Onur Turgut (TUR) 6-3 3-6 11-9; Ivan Iutkin (RUS) & Nikita Safonov (RUS) beat Aldiyar Abzan (KAZ) & Muhammad Zaryab Khan (PAK) 7-5 3-6 10-8; Nikita Bortnichek (RUS) & Ruslan Serazhetdinov (RUS) beat Hasheesh Kumar (PAK) & Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) 7-5 7-6(3); Amirali Ghavam (IRI) & Yunes Talavar (IRI) beat Hamid Israr Gul (PAK) & Maciej Zarebski (POL) 3-6 7-6(5) 10-5.

In Girls Doubles quarterfinals, Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) & Artina Gashi (GBR) beat Amna Ali Qayum (PAK) & Sajid Sheeza (PAK) 6-1 6-3; Andra Izabella Sirbu (ROU) & Olga Sorochkina (RUS) beat Aleksandra Bortnichek (RUS) & Renata Garaeva (RUS) 6-3 1-6 10-6; Sa Rang Lim (KOR) & Seo Hyeon Park (KOR) beat Tatyana Chsherbakova (KAZ) & Tamara Ermakova (RUS) 3-6 6-3 10-7; Munisa Ashurekova (UZB) & Melisa Ugur (TUR) beat Valda Budkina (RUS) & Avrora Volkova (RUS) 2-6 7-6(3) 10-3.