Zarubi Football League Begins In Swabi

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 14, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Zarubi Football League begins in Swabi

Zarubi Football League was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Swabi with a total of eight franchises participating in this league

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Zarubi Football League was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Swabi with a total of eight franchises participating in this league.

He said that our aim is to attract the youth towards sports so that they can avoid crime and drugs by participating in positive activities.

He said this is the time that we could compete with the world in the field of education and sports and it is only possible that we should provide due facilities to our youth.

He also appreciated the organizer for holding the League and involved the local talented players in eight different teams.

ADC also assured that all facilities would be given to the organizing committee so that to hold the League in a befitting manners.

