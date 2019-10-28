UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Malik’s Unbeaten Double Century, Umar Amin’s Unbeaten Century Provide Northern Flying Start Against Southern Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 07:00 PM

A maiden unbeaten double century by opener Zeeshan Malik and an unbeaten century by Umar Amin on the opening day gave Northern a brilliant start in their four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round five, first-class match against Southern Punjab at the Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot on Monday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019) A maiden unbeaten double century by opener Zeeshan Malik and an unbeaten century by Umar Amin on the opening day gave Northern a brilliant start in their four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round five, first-class match against Southern Punjab at the Jinnah Stadium, Sialkot on Monday.

The two dominated the day’s play to give their side total control of the match as Southern Punjab’s bowlers toiled hard. Coming together at the fall of the first wicket at 41 (Haider Ali 23), the two added 343 runs for their unbroken second wicket alliance as Northern ended the day at an imposing 384 for 1.

Northern captain Rohail Nazir won the toss and opted to bat first, the visitors made a solid start and maintained a healthy run-rate to reach 118 for one at lunch in the 25 overs bowled in the first session of play.

Zeeshan and Umar took the attack to the Southern Punjab bowlers and maintained their stranglehold on the proceedings in the post-lunch session.

The duo finished the second session together having taken the score to 229 for one in 55 overs.

Zeeshan reached his century off 134 balls, he hit 13 fours and four sixes while reaching the three figures mark. Umar completed his century in the final session of the play, the left-hander reached the three figures mark off 162 balls with the help of 15 fours.

The two took complete control of the final session of play as the partnership flourished further; Zeeshan converted his maiden first-class century into a double century shortly before close of play. The right-hander finished the day 204 not out off 241 balls, his innings has so far included 27 fours and five sixes.

Umar ended the day 153 not out, he has hit 20 fours and two sixes in his 205-ball innings. Rahat Ali took the only wicket to fall.

Scores in brief:

Northern 384 for 1, 79 overs (Zeeshan Malik 204 not out, Umar Amin 153 not out; Rahat Ali 1-69)

