Zeeshan Zeb wins KP Inter-District Squash Championship title

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Zeeshan Zeb clinched the trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Squash Championship after defeating Fahad Sharif in the final played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion. Officer Commanding PAF Squash academy Group Captain Irfan, Member Executive Committee Sher Bahadur Khan, Head of Blue-Tone Squash Academy and coach Wazir Gul, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, Head of the PAF Squash Academy Atlas Khan, coaches Nazir Gul, Gulab Sher, Kamran Khan, Asghar Ali, Riaz Khan, former World Amateur Champion Maqsood Hanif, officials, players and good number of spectators were also present.

Players from Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera took part in the Championship which is an annual feature of the KP Squash Association Calendar. In the final it was also Peshawar affairs as Zeeshan Zeb recorded victory against Saim Tariq of Abbottabad in straight set and Fahad Sharif of Peshawar upset Owais Ahmad, also from Peshawar and moved to the grand final.

In the final both Zeeshan Zeb and Fahad Sharif provided great thrill for the sitting spectators and were stretched to five sets battle. The final lasted for 59th minute when both Zeeshan Zeb and Fahad Sharif gave each other a tough fight in the marathon five sets battle.

Zeeshan Zeb has conceding two sets when Fahad Sharif, the promising youngster of the PAF Squash Academy, played well and won two consecutive sets by 10-12 and 11-13. Fahad Sharif has better combinations of shorts including his forceful and strong lengths, nicks and drops. He created a panic like situation in the rank of his most senior player Zeeshan Zeb.

Zeeshan despite conceding two sets, managed his position and succeeded in leveling the tally after winning two consecutive sets by 11-9 and 12-10. When the tally was tied 2-2, it was the fifth and decisive set in which Zeeshan Zeb marched into victory at 16-14. Fahad Sharif saved the match point at 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 13-13, 14-14 before Zeeshan Zeb won the set 16-14.

Speaking on this occasion, Asfandyar Khattak lauded KP Squash Association for holding more than 25 tournaments including national level events for female as well in its annual calendar. He termed the tournaments as a key for the nourishment of budding youngsters in squash. He said the govt is also very keen in promotion of squash in KP as that is why Rs. 200 million has been allocated in the current fiscal year budget.

One four-class court, a multi-purpose Squash Complex in historical Nawa Khali village, which produced seven world champion, and 25 other courts in as many Tehsil, would be constructed to provide best available facilities to the youngsters.

"We want that have one court each in our 1000 ground facilities for which the govt is allotted Rs. 2.2 billion sports budget by brining 80 percent increase from that was in the last year budget of Rs. 1.4 billion," he said.

About the provision and ensuring sporting facilities to the female, he said, in all district head quarter, the govt has planned to construct one multi-purpose indoor gymnasium for indoor games, specially for female, Asfandyar added.

He said, out of the 1000 playing field facilities, more than 60 percent would be constructed in the merged tribal areas because we have good talented youth there. He said preparations have already been kicked off for the smooth conduct of 33rd National Games.