KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has informed the head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, about his country's intention to host the Winter Olympic Games during a meeting in Kiev, the presidential office said.

"President Zelenskyy informed the IOC President that Ukraine is determined to become a host for the Olympic Winter Games and that Ukraine would therefore enter into the dialogue phase with the IOC and will send a delegation to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne as soon as possible," the office said in a statement late on Saturday.

The IOC chief welcomed the initiative, given "a very impressive presentation of the most recent sports and sports infrastructure in the country," the office added.

In 2019, Zelenskyy instructed then-Minister of Youth and Sports Ihor Zhdanov and National Olympic Committee President Sergey Bubka to develop a strategic plan to qualify to host the Olympic Games in the country.