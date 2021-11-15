UrduPoint.com

'Zero' Pressure As Medvedev In ATP Finals Opener, Berrettini In Tears

Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Defending champion Daniil Medvedev recovered from a set down to defeat Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday on the opening day of the ATP Finals in Turin.

The Russian second seed triumphed 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 over seventh seeded Hurkacz.

"I had zero break points to save, so in a way I was never under pressure," said US Open champion Medvedev who fired 15 aces in the match.

"I had only two games on Hubert's serve where I had break points. Super happy to make this work and that I managed to get both breaks." Hurkacz has enjoyed a breakout season, winning his first Masters event in Miami and making the semi-finals at Wimbledon after beating Roger Federer in the last-eight.

He is appearing in the end-of-season showpiece for the first time.

"I'll just try to stay positive," he said.

"I lost this match, but I'll think about the positives and what I can do better and prepare for the next one." Medvedev has now won 23 of his last 26 matches.

Later Sunday, sixth-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy saw his challenge suffer a painful end when injury forced him to retire against Alexander Zverev.

The German third seed was 7-6 (9/7), 1-0 ahead when Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini called it quits with an apparent abdomen strain.

"To be honest I feel like crying right now. I know Matteo so well and I just feel bad for him," said Zverev.

This year's ATP Finals are being played in Turin for the first time after being switched from London.

On Monday, world number one Novak Djokovic faces Casper Ruud while Stefanos Tsitsipas tackles Andrey Rublev.

