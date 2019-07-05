UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zhang Into Last 16 As Wozniacki Claims Hawk-Eye Has Blackspot

Muhammad Rameez 42 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:31 PM

Zhang into last 16 as Wozniacki claims Hawk-Eye has blackspot

China's Zhang Shuai made the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time on Friday, coming back from 0-4 down in the opening set to beat former world number one Caroline Wozniacki who failed to see eye-to-eye with the Hawk-Eye line call review system

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :China's Zhang Shuai made the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time on Friday, coming back from 0-4 down in the opening set to beat former world number one Caroline Wozniacki who failed to see eye-to-eye with the Hawk-Eye line call review system.

Zhang, the world number 60, is the first Chinese woman since Peng Shuai in 2015 to reach the second week at the All England Club thanks to her 6-4, 6-2 win over the 14th seeded Dane.

Before this year, the 30-year-old Zhang had never won a main draw match at Wimbledon in five attempts.

It was a record which reflected her previous struggles -- she was 0-14 at the Slams until she broke through to the 2016 Australian Open quarter-finals.

On Friday, she fired 26 winners against just eight for Wozniacki and goes on to face either Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland or Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Her affection for the tournament would not have been helped by her unhappiness at what she claimed to be a number of poor calls by the Hawk-Eye review system.

"You trust that it tells you the right thing. Sometimes you do see the balls a little differently than what the Hawk-Eye is," said the 28-year-old.

"At least you know, okay, you can get it out of your mind. I do believe that it was not in the ideal place today." Recently-married Wozniacki said that even the umpire believed there may have been a problem with the technology.

"He saw it differently and the linesmen saw it differently, as well. But then again, there's nothing you can do about it. It is what it is."The umpire, she claimed, offered to get it looked at -- for the next match on Court Two.

"Well, I don't have a next match," she grumbled.

Related Topics

World Technology Ukraine Poor China Switzerland May Women 2016 2015 2018 Australian Open All From Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Jack Ma, Alipay in $145 mn donation to Chinese wom ..

43 seconds ago

Seedorf faces moment of truth with toiling Cameroo ..

45 seconds ago

Ex-Armenian President Talks to Media for 1st Time ..

47 seconds ago

Government promotes one Air Officer as Air Marshal ..

48 seconds ago

AJK Prime Minister announces 5-day tourism festiva ..

11 minutes ago

Man shot dead,son injured over property dispute in ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.