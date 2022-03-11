Zhang Mengqiu wins second gold at Beijing Winter Paralympics

Chinese skier Zhang Mengqiu won her second gold of the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games after claiming the title of women's giant slalom standing on Friday

YANQING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) Chinese skier Zhang Mengqiu won her second gold of the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games after claiming the title of women's giant slalom standing on Friday.

The 20-year-old racer, who took home the gold of women's super-G on Sunday, clocked a winning time of one minute and 55.12 seconds over two runs, 5.83 seconds ahead of Mollie Jepsen of Canada. German skier Andrea Rothfuss finished third in 2:01.91.

Zhang's main title contender Ebba Aasjoe of Sweden, who was 0.07 second behind after the first run, crashed in the second.

The Chinese skier looks forward to another gold at the women's slalom race on Saturday after taking four medals, two golds and two silvers, in Beijing.

"I have the chance to win a gold tomorrow. You can expect it," she said.

Veronika Aigner added one more Paralympic gold to their family after she won at the women's giant slalom vision impaired with a two-run time of 1:52.54.

Her younger sister Barbara Aigner took bronze in 1:59.93. The silver went to Chinese racer Zhu Daqing in 1:59.85.

This is the third gold the Aigner family won at the Beijing Games. Her brother Johannes Aigner took home another two in men's downhill and giant slalom vision impaired.

Momoka Muraoka of Japan won her third gold of the Beijing Games as she claimed the title of women's giant slalom sitting.

The 25-year-old Japanese racer, who won golds in downhill and super-G races, timed 2:02.27 over two runs, 7.28 seconds faster than Liu Sitong of China. Another Chinese racer Zhang Wenjing took bronze in 2:10.92.