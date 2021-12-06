UrduPoint.com

Zhao Wins UK Snooker Title, Celebrates With Karaoke

London, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :China's Zhao Xintong defeated Luca Brecel 10-5 to clinch snooker's UK Championship crown in York on Sunday and vowed to celebrate with a karaoke party.

"I will go home and have a good sleep, and maybe tomorrow I will sing karaoke," said 24-year-old Zhao who is based in Sheffield.

"I will do the song 'We Are The Champions'."Zhao and Brecel had ripped up the form books in their respective semi-finals, Brecel firing four centuries in a 6-4 win over Kyren Wilson, while Zhao compiled six breaks in excess of 70 to sink Barry Hawkins.

