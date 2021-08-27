UrduPoint.com

Zhou Xia Breaks World Record To Win Women's 100m T35

Fri 27th August 2021

Zhou Xia breaks world record to win women's 100m T35

Zhou Xia of China claimed gold in the women's 100m T35 thriller at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games here on Friday as she set a new world record of 13.00 seconds

TOKYO, Aug. 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Zhou Xia of China claimed gold in the women's 100m T35 thriller at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games here on Friday as she set a new world record of 13.00 seconds.

Previous world record holder Isis Holt of Australia finished second, 0.13 seconds shy of the title, while Maria Lyle of Britain bagged bronze.

"I'm super excited," the newly crowned champion said after winning the first gold medal in athletics for China at the Tokyo Paralympics. "I didn't expect myself to be this fast.""All my hard work paid off," the 22-year-old said. "I want to thank everyone for their support and I will work harder to fight for my country."Zhou will also compete in the women's 200m T35 on Sunday.

