Zia Mashwani To Compete In Road To BRAVE 100
Muhammad Rameez Published August 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Pakistani professional MMA fighter Zia Mashwani will compete in the upcoming ‘Road to BRAVE 100’ event in DHA, Lahore, on August 24 against an opponent from Iran Saman Moradmand.
I’m a two-time national champion and an international title holder, proudly representing Pakistan on the global stage in BRAVE Combat Federation, he told APP.
Recognized as Pakistan’s No.1 bantamweight fighter, he is also the first athlete from the country to make his professional debut in BRAVE Combat Federation.
Mashwani has ardently represented Pakistan within the Featherweight class of fighters under the auspices of BRAVE CF since 2018, achieving notable victories that underscore his exceptional skills and dedication to the sport.
Mashwani Warrior is not only a renowned MMA fighter but has unequivocally showcased his exceptional grappling abilities on two distinct occasions. “I hold the title of a two-time gold medalist in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu at the prestigious Pakistan Grappling Challenge,” he said.
Mashwani in his seventh professional bout, held amidst the esteemed setting of Gladiator Battle in Thailand, showcased exceptional skills by delivering a sensational knockout triumph. His relentless determination and strategic prowess prevailed as he vanquished a formidable French adversary, earning well-deserved accolades for this extraordinary achievement.
