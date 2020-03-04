Zia optimistic for Davis Cup tie against Slovenia

Pakistan's coach and non-playing captain Mushaf Zia Wednesday said the team would have an edge playing at home in the two-day Davis Cup Asian Oceania playoff tie against Slovenia scheduled to take place at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex from March 6

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Pakistan's coach and non-playing captain Mushaf Zia Wednesday said the team would have an edge playing at home in the two-day Davis Cup Asian Oceania playoff tie against Slovenia scheduled to take place at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex from March 6.

Addressing a press conference along with Pakistani players Aqeel Khan, Aisam-ul-Haq, Muzammil Murtaza, Heera Ashiq and Mohammad Abid here at a local hotel, he said the Pakistani players will have an advantage in the tie playing on the grass courts.

"This is the first ever visit of a European Davis Cup team to Pakistan. The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) was thankful to the sponsors for supporting the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to hold the tie in a befitting manner," he said.

He said the Slovenia team was a balanced one and a tough contest was expected between the two teams during the tie. "However, Pakistani players have good experience on grass courts which is totally new to the Slovenian players as they haven't played on it," he said.

To a question, Zia said if once the tie was held on grass courts than it cannot be shifted.

Aisam said he was fully fit and the team has an advantage of the home ground.

"The young players will get a chance in the tie as it is difficult for me and Aqeel to play five matches," he said.

He said officials from England and International Tennis Federation (ITF) who had visited here, were delighted to see international standards grass courts at Pakistan Sports Complex.

Aqeel said he has been working hard for the last ten days in the training camp in preparation for the tie. "Our preparation is very good and we hope to give our best in the tie," he said.

Muzammil said he would do better if he got a chance to play in the tie.

Heera Ashiq said playing on grass courts would enhance our performance. "We will also have the opportunity to learn from Aisam and Aqeel in the tie," he said.

Slovenia team's non-playing captain Miha Mlakar along with players Nik Razborsek, Andraz Bedene, Mha Mlakar, Tomas Lipovsek Puches, Tom Kocevar Desman and Blaz Kavcic said they were overwhelmed with the arrangements and hospitality of the Pakistani people. "I am hopeful the Pakistani crowd will cheer for us in the Davis Cup tie just like for the Pakistani players. Pakistan has made the best arrangements for the tie," he said and added the players have been practicing on the grass courts and there was no problem playing on it.