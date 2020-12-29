UrduPoint.com
Zia-ul-Haq Fined 20 Per Cent Match-fee For Showing Dissent

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

Southern Punjab’s Zia-ul-Haq has been fined 20 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s match against Central Punjab in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the State Bank Stadium

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020) Southern Punjab’s Zia-ul-Haq has been fined 20 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during his side’s match against Central Punjab in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at the State Bank Stadium.

Zia was found to have violated Article 2.

5 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which reads as: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during a match”.

The incident happened in the 118th over of Central Punjab’s first innings on the second day of the match on Sunday, when Zia pointed towards the pavilion after dismissing Hasan Ali.

Zia pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Iftikhar Ahmed. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Shozab Raza and Imran Javed.

