UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zidane Casts Doubt On Hazard Return This Season

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:01 PM

Zidane casts doubt on Hazard return this season

Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday he cannot be sure that Eden Hazard will play again this season after the Belgian suffered another foot injury last weekend

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday he cannot be sure that Eden Hazard will play again this season after the Belgian suffered another foot injury last weekend.

Hazard came off during Madrid's defeat by Levante on Saturday after making only his second start following almost three months out with a fracture in the same foot.

Madrid confirmed another fracture was revealed during tests on Sunday and Zidane has cast doubt on whether Hazard will return this term.

"I don't know if he will need an operation, it's not my area," said Zidane in a press conference before Madrid's Champions League first leg against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

"And I don't know if his season is over, I don't know but I hope not." Hazard joined Madrid for 100 million Euros from Chelsea last summer but has endured a nightmare first year in Spain.

He sustained a thigh injury in training the day before the start of the season and after coming back in September, took time to regain form and fitness.

Hazard appeared to be finding his rhythm only to suffer his first fracture in November, before his latest set-back last weekend.He has made only 15 appearances for his club this season, scoring one goal.

Related Topics

Santiago Madrid Same Spain September November Sunday From Chelsea Manchester City Million

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Assoc ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of H ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mub ..

1 hour ago

UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world ..

1 hour ago

264-kanal land retrieved in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

Effective screening mechanism in place for coronav ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.