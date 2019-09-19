UrduPoint.com
Zidane Found Wanting As Madrid Are Ran Ragged In Paris

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 06:14 PM

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane could only hold his hands up after his side were outclassed by Paris Saint-Germain in their opening Champions League game of the season on Wednesday, going down 3-0 in the French capital

"They were superior to us in everything," Zidane admitted after the match at the Parc des Princes.

"In terms of how they played, in midfield, but above all, and what annoys me the most, in terms of intensity." Games at this level are often won in the centre of the park and the Madrid trio of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and James Rodriguez could not cope with their opponents, for whom the tireless Idrissa Gueye was outstanding.

Zidane had pinpointed the same issue last weekend after his side almost blew a three-goal lead against Levante in La Liga.

"When I looked to the bench there was nothing else," he said of his midfield then, but he could and certainly should have seen this coming.

