UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zidane Hails Fit And Ready Real Madrid

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:41 PM

Zidane hails fit and ready Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane expressed admiration at both the physical and mental form in which his Real Madrid players have returned from the coronavirus lockdown and vowed they would give everything to win a trophy

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Zinedine Zidane expressed admiration at both the physical and mental form in which his Real Madrid players have returned from the coronavirus lockdown and vowed they would give everything to win a trophy.

"The players have worked well from home and that's why they have come back on great form, this is going to be crucial," Zidane said of their individual training plans.

"This week has been great because even working in small groups we can go further, work better, and next week will be even better." Real are two points behind Barcelona in Spain's La Liga and the 12-time European champions also trail Manchester City after the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Frenchman Zidane led Madrid to three Champions League titles in his first tenure at the helm of the club and hopes to win something in his first full season back in charge.

"After almost 60 days everyone is happy to get back here and catch up with each other, and to play some football, which is what they all love," said Zidane.

"We'll do everything to be ready for the restart and with eleven games to go we want to give it absolutely everything to win something."

Related Topics

Football Barcelona Madrid Spain All From Real Madrid Manchester City Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

1 minute ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

16 minutes ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

16 minutes ago

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.