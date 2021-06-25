Zidane Has Dream to Head French National Team, Will Achieve That - Real Madrid President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Zinedine Zidane has a dream to become a head coach of the French national football team, President of FC Real Madrid Florentino Perez said, adding that he has no doubts that one day Zidane's dream will come true.

Zidane was the head coach of Real Madrid in 2016-2018, returned to the club in 2019 but left the post against after the 2020-2021 season. The French national team is currently headed by Didier Deschamps, who led it to the victory in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"I know Zidane and I was not surprised that he has left the post [of Real Madrid's head coach].

The life of a head coach is very difficult. I tried to persuade him of staying in Real, was holding talks days long. But he has a dream to head the French national team and one day he will undoubtedly achieve that," Perez told El Transistor news outlet.

He added that Real Madrid was ready to appoint Zidane a head coach again in case of the latter's wish to return to the club.

Zidane, who won the 1998 FIFA World Cup as a football player, had an outstanding coaching career in Real Madrid, winning the UEFA Champions League three times in a row: in 2016, 2017 and 2018.