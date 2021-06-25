UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zidane Has Dream To Head French National Team, Will Achieve That - Real Madrid President

Zeeshan Mehtab 40 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:30 AM

Zidane Has Dream to Head French National Team, Will Achieve That - Real Madrid President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Zinedine Zidane has a dream to become a head coach of the French national football team, President of FC Real Madrid Florentino Perez said, adding that he has no doubts that one day Zidane's dream will come true.

Zidane was the head coach of Real Madrid in 2016-2018, returned to the club in 2019 but left the post against after the 2020-2021 season. The French national team is currently headed by Didier Deschamps, who led it to the victory in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"I know Zidane and I was not surprised that he has left the post [of Real Madrid's head coach].

The life of a head coach is very difficult. I tried to persuade him of staying in Real, was holding talks days long. But he has a dream to head the French national team and one day he will undoubtedly achieve that," Perez told El Transistor news outlet.

He added that Real Madrid was ready to appoint Zidane a head coach again in case of the latter's wish to return to the club.

Zidane, who won the 1998 FIFA World Cup as a football player, had an outstanding coaching career in Real Madrid, winning the UEFA Champions League three times in a row: in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Related Topics

Football World Russia FIFA 2017 2016 2018 2019 Post Real Madrid Coach

Recent Stories

Humid, cloudy weather expected to continue for com ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP, EHS conclude participation at Arab Health 2 ..

4 hours ago

Launch of Russian Flights to Egypt's Resorts May H ..

3 hours ago

US-Iran JCPOA Talks to Resume Soon, 'Serious Diffe ..

4 hours ago

DC inaugurates 58th corona vaccination center

4 hours ago

Biden Says Democrats Struck Infrastructure Deal Wi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.