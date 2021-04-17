UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zidane: 'I'm Not A Terrible Coach, I'm Not The Best Either'

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:53 PM

Zidane: 'I'm not a terrible coach, I'm not the best either'

Zinedine Zidane defended himself on Saturday against accusations he is a lucky coach but again refused to commit to staying at Real Madrid next season

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Zinedine Zidane defended himself on Saturday against accusations he is a lucky coach but again refused to commit to staying at Real Madrid next season.

An impressive week has put Madrid in sight of winning both La Liga and the Champions League, after they beat Barcelona in the Clasico last weekend before knocking out Liverpool on Wednesday.

Despite sitting one point behind Atletico Madrid, Zidane's team are now favourites to defend the title they claimed last term in the Frenchman's first full season back in charge.

It would add to the 11 major trophies Zidane has already won across his two spells as Real Madrid coach, which includes two league titles and three consecutive successes in the Champions League.

Asked if it annoys him when he is called lucky, Zidane said: "I am lucky, it's true, lucky to be here and to coach this great club. Am I a terrible coach? I don't think I am terrible, I don't believe that.

"I'm not the best either, sure, but I enjoy what I'm doing." Zidane's contract at Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2022 but doubts remain about whether he will continue beyond the current season.

He resigned unexpectedly in 2018 after winning the Champions League and has been linked with taking charge of the French national team and Juventus, where he spent five years as a player.

"I don't think about the future," said Zidane. "I don't know what will happen, you can have a five-year contract and leave tomorrow or the opposite. I'm happy and thinking about tomorrow's game." Real Madrid play away at struggling Getafe on Sunday and Zidane has been able to name only 13 outfield players in the squad for the match.

Madrid announced on Saturday that Ferland Mendy has a calf problem while neither Eden Hazard nor Dani Carvajal were deemed ready after recently recovering from injury.

Zidane has only four fit defenders, with Sergio Ramos out injured, Raphael Varane unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19 and Nacho Fernandez suspended. Casemiro is also banned after being sent off against Barcelona.

Related Topics

Injured Liverpool Barcelona Madrid Sunday 2018 From Best Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach Juventus

Recent Stories

Minute's silence held across the UK in memory of P ..

3 minutes ago

France to give one bn euros aid to farmers hit by ..

3 minutes ago

Macron Intends to Hold Talks With Putin in Near Fu ..

8 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister seeks proposal for Durul Amans u ..

8 minutes ago

UK Bids Final Goodbye to Prince Philip With Minute ..

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Saturday

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.