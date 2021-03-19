UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zidane 'not Planning Anything' For Long-term Future At Madrid

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:29 PM

Zidane 'not planning anything' for long-term future at Madrid

Zinedine Zidane again raised doubts around his future on Friday by admitting he is not looking beyond the current season as Real Madrid coach

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Zinedine Zidane again raised doubts around his future on Friday by admitting he is not looking beyond the current season as Real Madrid coach.

Zidane's contract runs until June 2022 but he has refused to confirm he will stay for the duration of that deal, with a possible move to the French national team mooted after the European Championships this summer.

Uncertainty also stems from the way Zidane left the club in 2018, when he unexpectedly resigned following Madrid's success in the Champions League, only to return less than a year later.

"I don't look beyond what I am doing now," said Zidane in a press conference ahead of Madrid's La Liga game away at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

"I don't plan for anything. You can sign for 10 years here and be out tomorrow. And the other way around, you can sign for one year and stay for 10.

I am motivated by this year and the rest is a discussion I can't get into." Madrid are still fighting on two fronts this season, sitting third in La Liga, six points behind stumbling Atletico Madrid, and are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with Friday's draw pitting them against Liverpool.

"We know how hard that game will be against Liverpool," Zidane said. "At this level, all the teams are difficult and we know it will be a very, very demanding match.

"We know this team and we know how much physically they demand of you."English teams have been forbidden from travelling to Spain for European games, meaning Madrid's home tie against Liverpool may have to be played abroad, instead of at the club's temporary training ground home at Valdebebas where Real are based while the Bernabeu is being renovated.

Related Topics

Liverpool Madrid Spain May June 2018 All From Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Coach Celta

Recent Stories

Punjab govt makes record promotions in Health dept ..

2 minutes ago

Swedish Coast Guard Detects Oil-Like Spill in Balt ..

2 minutes ago

South African qualifier Harris edges Shapovalov to ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Does Not Require Medical Attention After Fal ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Info minister awards Rs.1mn to photographers ..

5 minutes ago

2 die, 2 injured in road accident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.