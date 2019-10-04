UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zidane Says Courtois Not Alone In Blame As Real Deny Anxiety Issues

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:45 PM

Zidane says Courtois not alone in blame as Real deny anxiety issues

Zinedine Zidane insisted Friday that Thibaut Courtois was not the only one to blame for Real Madrid's midweek Champions League 2-2 draw with Club Brugge after the La Liga club denied the Belgian goalkeeper was suffering from anxiety

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Zinedine Zidane insisted Friday that Thibaut Courtois was not the only one to blame for Real Madrid's midweek Champions League 2-2 draw with Club Brugge after the La Liga club denied the Belgian goalkeeper was suffering from anxiety.

Zidane told a press conference that Courtois' place in the starting line up was not guaranteed after he was substituted at half-time on Tuesday with Real two goals down at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the same went for all his players.

"He's not the only one to blame for what happened in the first 45 minutes," Zidane said of the 2-2 draw.

"Okay he's the 'keeper and he let two goals in ... but there is no right to error for any of us." "Nobody's place in the side is certain, neither Courtois nor anyone else. We also need to play well, and we need to score goals.

There are 25 players and we need to be able to count on all of them." Spanish newspaper OK Diario alleged the 27-year-old Courtois went off due to anxiety, but Real said he left the field due to a stomach problem after having conceded two goals in 39 minutes to the Belgian club.

"Our player has never been diagnosed with alleged anxiety and, therefore, that information is absolutely false," a Real statement said.

"Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed and treated for acute gastroenteritis." According to Spanish media, Courtois had to be driven home from the Bernabeu by his father as he was too unwell to drive himself.

Courtois has only managed two cleans sheets in eight appearances this season.

The Belgium international missed training on Thursday and Friday and is likely to sit out Saturday's La Liga fixture against Granada.

Related Topics

Brugge Santiago Granada Same Belgium Media All From Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Italian Farmers Confederation Asks Conte to Discus ..

1 minute ago

Trump Administration Plans 15Bln Gallon Ethanol Qu ..

1 minute ago

Minister hails spirit of Sialkot exporters

1 minute ago

Death toll from vaping-linked illness now at 19 in ..

18 minutes ago

Chaudhry Sarwar reminds Fazlur Rehman to march aga ..

19 minutes ago

KP Govt. transfers, adjusts newly promoted PMS Off ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.