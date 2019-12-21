UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zidane Says Guardiola 'best Coach In The World'

Muhammad Rameez 22 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 11:01 PM

Zidane says Guardiola 'best coach in the world'

Zinedine Zidane insisted Saturday his key aim this season was to win La Liga with Real Madrid, but admitted they faced a thrilling challenge trying to outwit Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, who they meet in the last 16 of the Champions League

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Zinedine Zidane insisted Saturday his key aim this season was to win La Liga with Real Madrid, but admitted they faced a thrilling challenge trying to outwit Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, who they meet in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Zidane, who has won three Champions Leagues as a coach compared to Guardiola's two, described the Catalan as "the best coach in the world".

The two sides meet in Madrid on February 26 before heading to Manchester for the second leg on March 17.

"It'll be fabulous to play against him (Guardiola)," said Zidane, speaking ahead of Real's game against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, their final Liga match ahead of the winter break.

"I respected him as a player and now as a coach.

He's the top coach in the world and has proved it throughout his career." Guardiola coached Barcelona to the 2009 and 2011 Champions League titles. He went on to win plaudits at Bayern Munich and City with domestic championships but has failed to land a third Champions League title.

"So it'll be a pleasure for me and a pleasure for all of us to come up against him and his team," said Zidane.

Real are currently level with Barcelona on 36 points on top of la Liga after their 0-0 draw on Wednesday. Athletic Bilbao are seventh, nine points behind.

"Bilbao is another rival and a different proposition. We will play them with all our energy, it's the last game of the year.

"The league is our priority and we will fight for it all the way," he said.

Related Topics

World Bilbao Barcelona Madrid Manchester February March Sunday All Best Top Real Madrid Manchester City Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Govt not to allow Maryam to go abroad: MNA

22 seconds ago

No Christmas Mass at Notre-Dame for first time in ..

26 seconds ago

Stalemate shows work to do for Ancelotti, Arteta a ..

27 seconds ago

Bolt sprinkles stardust on Tokyo Olympic Stadium o ..

34 seconds ago

Abid Ali, Shan Masood put Pakistan in commanding p ..

11 minutes ago

Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah ti ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.