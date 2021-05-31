UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zidane Says Quit Real Madrid Because Of Club's Lack 'faith'

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 01:28 PM

Zidane says quit Real Madrid because of club's lack 'faith'

Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid manager because he felt the Spanish club no longer had any faith in him, he wrote in an open letter on Monday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid manager because he felt the Spanish club no longer had any faith in him, he wrote in an open letter on Monday.

"I'm leaving because I feel the club has has not the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term," the Frenchman wrote in the letter published in the sports daily AS.

Related Topics

Sports Real Madrid

Recent Stories

ChiNext Index closes higher Monday

3 minutes ago

"One-in-a-hundred-year" downpours, floods continue ..

3 minutes ago

China's State Council sends work team to guide Gua ..

6 minutes ago

FM urges Ulema to play their role for creating uni ..

21 minutes ago

French Diplomat Calls for Verifying Claims About U ..

7 minutes ago

Two killed, seven injured in road accident in Phil ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.