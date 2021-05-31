Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid manager because he felt the Spanish club no longer had any faith in him, he wrote in an open letter on Monday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Zinedine Zidane resigned as Real Madrid manager because he felt the Spanish club no longer had any faith in him, he wrote in an open letter on Monday.

"I'm leaving because I feel the club has has not the faith in me I need, nor the support to build something in the medium or long term," the Frenchman wrote in the letter published in the sports daily AS.