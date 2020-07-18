UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zidane Says Real Madrid Will Not Switch Off Ahead Of City Test

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 08:02 PM

Zidane says Real Madrid will not switch off ahead of City test

Zinedine Zidane said Saturday that his players will not be given any holiday after La Liga ends this weekend as Real Madrid turn their attention to their crunch Champions League tie with Manchester City

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Zinedine Zidane said Saturday that his players will not be given any holiday after La Liga ends this weekend as Real Madrid turn their attention to their crunch Champions League tie with Manchester City.

Madrid have won La Liga with a game to spare and could rest players for Sunday's final game away to relegation battlers Leganes.

But Zidane insists there will be no let-up from Monday as Madrid attempt to overturn a 2-1 home defeat to City in the second leg of the last 16 encounter.

"They are not going to have two weeks off," said Zidane in a press conference on Saturday. "We have a game tomorrow and then we are not on vacation. Let's get some rest, but then our minds will be on City.

"The season is not over. We're going to have a few days off but everyone will be focused on what is a crucial match.

" Madrid sit seven points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga after securing only their third league title in 12 years.

Their success comes after a 10-match winning run since the restart, with the team finding their best form after the three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The title should never be under-estimated, especially this one. It has been difficult and we have fought to the end," Zidane said.

Madrid's line-up and focus could be crucial to La Liga's survival race given Leganes are fighting Celta Vigo to avoid the drop. Leganes are a point behind Celta, who play away at bottom club Espanyol.

"We can't play it differently," said Zidane. "One match is left, we must respect that. It is the last game and we have to respect everyone else. We will play it to try to do well."

Related Topics

Barcelona Madrid Turkish Lira Sunday From Best Top Race Real Madrid Manchester City Espanyol Celta Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Accession to Pakistan is ultimate goal of the Kash ..

22 minutes ago

UAE, China set to step up trade, people-to-people ..

51 minutes ago

Monsoon tree plantation kicks off in SBBU, affilia ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition Volya Party Calls for New Expert Cabine ..

4 minutes ago

Youth Olympic Games postponed: POA secretary

4 minutes ago

Jammu & Kashmirs' Accession to Pakistan is ultimat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.