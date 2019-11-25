Zidane says Real 'not looking for revenge' against PSG

Zinedine Zidane said that his Real Madrid side are "not looking to get revenge" when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday after a 3-0 defeat in France earlier in the group stage

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Zinedine Zidane said that his Real Madrid side are "not looking to get revenge" when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday after a 3-0 defeat in France earlier in the group stage.

Pressure mounted on Zidane after that loss at the Parc des Princes in September, but the 13-time European champions have since enjoyed an upturn in fortunes and sit behind leaders Barcelona only on goal difference in La Liga.

Real can join PSG in securing a last-16 place with victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, or if Club Brugge fail to win at Galatasaray in the other Group A match.

"We aren't looking to get revenge after what happened earlier in the group," Zidane said on Monday.

"But we want to play a good game of course and maintain our form.

"It's the kind of game where you can confirm you're on a good run. We want to win because we're at home and we want to play good football.

"I want to see my side play 90 minutes at their best."