Zidane Says Real 'not Looking For Revenge' Against PSG
Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:31 PM
Zinedine Zidane said that his Real Madrid side are "not looking to get revenge" when they host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday after a 3-0 defeat in France earlier in the group stage
Pressure mounted on Zidane after that loss at the Parc des Princes in September, but the 13-time European champions have since enjoyed an upturn in fortunes and sit behind leaders Barcelona only on goal difference in La Liga.
Real can join PSG in securing a last-16 place with victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, or if Club Brugge fail to win at Galatasaray in the other Group A match.
"We aren't looking to get revenge after what happened earlier in the group," Zidane said on Monday.
"But we want to play a good game of course and maintain our form.
"It's the kind of game where you can confirm you're on a good run. We want to win because we're at home and we want to play good football.
"I want to see my side play 90 minutes at their best."