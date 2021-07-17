UrduPoint.com
Zidansek Faces French First-timer In Lausanne Tennis Final

Muhammad Rameez 39 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 09:38 PM

Zidansek faces French first-timer in Lausanne tennis final

Top seed Tamara Zidansek, the French Open semi-finalist, will face France's Clara Burel for the Lausanne tennis title following their victories in Saturday's semi-finals

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Top seed Tamara Zidansek, the French Open semi-finalist, will face France's Clara Burel for the Lausanne tennis title following their victories in Saturday's semi-finals.

Slovenia's Zidansek, the world number 50, beat Maryna Zanevska of Belgium 7-5, 6-3 on the clay courts at the Stade-Lausanne tennis club.

Meanwhile 20-year-old Burel, ranked 125, booked her first final on the WTA tour by defeating compatriot Caroline Garcia, the former world number four, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Burel, who received treatment for an ankle injury during the match, looks set to join the world's top 100 whatever the result in Sunday's final.

Burel, a former world number one in the junior rankings, had knocked out the French defending champion and second seed Fiona Ferro in the quarter-finals.

The 32-player Lausanne tournament was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

