Zimbabwe 265 All Out In First Bangladesh Test
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 11:00 AM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Zimbabwe were all out for 265 in their first innings on the second day of the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.
Abu Jayed and Taijul islam shared the remaining four wickets to finish with 4-71 and 2-90 respectively after Zimbabwe resumed second day's play on 228-6.
Skipper Craig Ervine earlier made 107 for Zimbabwe while Bangladesh spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed 4-70.