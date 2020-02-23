UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe 265 All Out In First Bangladesh Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 11:00 AM

Zimbabwe 265 all out in first Bangladesh Test

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Zimbabwe were all out for 265 in their first innings on the second day of the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Abu Jayed and Taijul islam shared the remaining four wickets to finish with 4-71 and 2-90 respectively after Zimbabwe resumed second day's play on 228-6.

Skipper Craig Ervine earlier made 107 for Zimbabwe while Bangladesh spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed 4-70.

