Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 22 runs to level ODI series

Kandy, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 22 runs in the second one-day international to level the three-match series at 1-1 on Tuesday as home captain Dasun Shanaka's 102 went in vain.

Skipper Craig Ervine (91) and Sikandar Raza (56) powered Zimbabwe to 302 for eight after electing to bat first in Kandy.

The bowlers then kept Sri Lanka to 280-9 despite a 118-run fifth-wicket stand between Shanaka, who hit his first ODI century, and Kamindu Mendis, who made 57.

The deciding match is on Friday at the same venue.