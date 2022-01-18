UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe Beat Sri Lanka By 22 Runs To Level ODI Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 22 runs to level ODI series

Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 22 runs in the second one-day international to level the three-match series at 1-1 on Tuesday as home captain Dasun Shanaka's 102 went in vain

Kandy, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka by 22 runs in the second one-day international to level the three-match series at 1-1 on Tuesday as home captain Dasun Shanaka's 102 went in vain.

Skipper Craig Ervine (91) and Sikandar Raza (56) powered Zimbabwe to 302 for eight after electing to bat first in Kandy.

The bowlers then kept Sri Lanka to 280-9 despite a 118-run fifth-wicket stand between Shanaka, who hit his first ODI century, and Kamindu Mendis, who made 57.

The deciding match is on Friday at the same venue.

Related Topics

Century Sri Lanka Kandy Same Craig Zimbabwe Sikandar Raza Dasun Shanaka

Recent Stories

Russia says no new talks on Ukraine until West res ..

Russia says no new talks on Ukraine until West responds to demands

37 seconds ago
 From NFTs to grandpa, new French label embraces it ..

From NFTs to grandpa, new French label embraces it all

38 seconds ago
 Russian movement into Belarus poses new threat to ..

Russian movement into Belarus poses new threat to Ukraine: US

40 seconds ago
 Covid pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO chief

Covid pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO chief

42 seconds ago
 Paris looks to recapture lost beauty after critici ..

Paris looks to recapture lost beauty after criticism

8 minutes ago
 Blinken, Russian FM to meet in Geneva Friday on Uk ..

Blinken, Russian FM to meet in Geneva Friday on Ukraine

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.