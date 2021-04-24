UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Bowling Coach Vows To Win The Series Against Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 03:12 PM

Zimbabwe bowling coach vows to win the series against Pakistan

Douglas Hondo has warned Pakistani team of more competitive contest in the upcoming T20I matches.

HARARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2021) Zimbabwe bowling coach Douglas Hondo has warned Pakistani team of more competitive contest in the upcoming T20I matches.

Douglas is confident that his team will win the three-match T20I series against Pakistan in the decider on Sunday (tomorrow).

He expressed these words while addressing a virtual presser. The coach said that Zimbabwe players would come up with new zeal and dedication to win the series.

He said they would prepare themselves today for decider to be played on Sunday.

The coach said that they would put the same pressure on the visiting Pakistani team.

“Our duty isn’t over yet because we want to win the series,” said the coach, vowing to make the best efforts in the third T20.” The former cricketer also lauded the bowling performance of his side that successfully defended the record lowest T20I total in Harare on Friday.

“The bowling was excellent,” Douglas said, hoping that the bowlers would be seen at their best in the last T20 also.

Pakistan lost 2nd T20I match by 19 runs from Zimbabwe.

