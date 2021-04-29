UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Chose To Bat Vs Pakistan In The First Test Match

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:15 PM

For Pakistan, Sajid Khan is earning a debut as he looks to operate alongside Nauman Ali.  Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali are the premier fast bowlers, with Faheem Ashraf the allrounder at No. 7.

HARARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2021) Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first in the first of test match against Pakistan at Harare sports club.

Brendan Taylor said that his side wanted to take advantage of better batting conditions early on and would try their best to scoreboard pressure.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe will play two match Test series.

Sean Williams is out due to sickness. Roy Kaia is playing his debut Test while Richard Ngarava edges out Victor Nyauchi in Zimbabwe's first Test against Pakistan in eight years.

Pakistan had aerlier faced seven defeats in 11 matches and two rain-affected draws.

Zimbabwe: 1 Prince Masvaure, 2 Kevin Kasuza, 3 Tarisai Musakanda, 4 Brendan Taylor (capt), 5 Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan: 1 Imran Butt, 2 Abid Ali, 3 Azhar Ali, 4 Babar Azam (capt), 5 Fawad Alam, 6 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 7 Faheem Ashraf, 8 Nauman Ali, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Sajid Khan, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi

