LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :A high-level security delegation of the Zimbabwe cricket board on Monday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters at Qurban lines to review security arrangements.

Managing Director Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing on security arrangements by safe cities authority outside and inside the Qaddafi stadium, airport, hotel, and on parking routes with the use of 4G/LTE technologies.

They were briefed about the deployment of the police force and the support of law enforcement agencies for foolproof security.

The delegation received a detailed security briefing about surveillance footage of the security arrangement made for the Sri Lankan and Bangladesh matches held in Lahore was also shown to the delegation.

The security delegation was impressed by the monitoring with the help of cameras and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

Later, honorary shields and gifts were also presented to the security delegation by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Zimbabwe Security delegation praised and appreciated the efforts and arrangements made by the PSCA.