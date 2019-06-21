UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Deny Boycott Threat For Cup Of Nations Opener

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:29 PM

Zimbabwe deny boycott threat for Cup of Nations opener

Zimbabwe's Football Association (ZIFA) has denied local reports the team is considering boycotting Friday's opening match against Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt in Cairo over a pay dispute

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Zimbabwe's Football Association (ZIFA) has denied local reports the team is considering boycotting Friday's opening match against Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt in Cairo over a pay dispute.

"ZIFA would like to reiterate that the Warriors have remained focused ahead of opening Group A match against Egypt," the governing body said in a statement published late on Thursday.

"ZIFA and Warriors have signed a contract and both parties will honour and respect all contractual obligations," it added.

According to Zimbabwean media, the national team was threatening to boycott the Egypt encounter over a dispute with ZIFA officials about daily allowances and bonuses.

"Warriors have not ventured in any industrial action or strike as reported in some social media circles," ZIFA said.

Zimbabwe are appearing at the tournament for the fourth time and have never advanced beyond the first round.

Related Topics

Africa Football Egypt Social Media Cairo Media All

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

7 minutes ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

7 minutes ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

8 minutes ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

15 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

13 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.