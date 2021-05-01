Zimbabwe facing innings defeat after Nauman double

Harare, May 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali struck twice for Pakistan as Zimbabwe crumbled to 118-5 in their second innings at tea on the third day of the first Test in Harare on Saturday.

Nauman removed Milton Shumba for four and stand-in skipper Brendon Taylor for 29 as the home side lost five wickets in the session to find themselves perilously close to an innings defeat.

Zimbabwe, who were bowled out for 176 in the first innings, are still 132 short of making Pakistan bat again after the tourists were bowled out in the morning for 426 with overnight centurion Fawad Alam the last man out for 140.

Zimbabwe openers Kevin Kasuza and Tarisai Musakanda reached lunch on 36 without loss and took their partnership to 48 before Hasan Ali provided Pakistan with the breakthrough.

Hasan, who took 4-53 in the first innings, trapped Kasuza, who had already been dropped on 15, leg before for 28 while Nauman had Shumba caught behind by Mohammed Rizwan for four.

A well-set Musakanda was run out for 43 while needlessly attempting a third run. He hit five boundaries in a fighting 84-ball knock.

First innings top scorer Roy Kaia lasted just four balls for his duck, falling leg before to Faheem Ashraf.

Stand-in skipper Brendan Taylor tried to hit his team out of trouble, smiting two fours and a six in his 29 before holing out to Hasan Ali running back from mid-off.

With Regis Chakabva and Donald Tiripano at the crease, there is little to stop Pakistan wrapping up victory in the final session.

Earlier, Pakistan were dismissed for 426 after resuming at a healthy 374-6 before Fawad Alam became the last man out for 140.

Alam, who was 108 not out overnight, hit 20 boundaries in his three minute short of five hour batting. He tried to hit Muzarabani to the leg side but edged to wicketkeeper Chakabva.

Hasan used the long handle most effectively in his 26-ball 30 which included two sixes and three boundaries.

Muzarabani finished with 4-73 while Donald Tiripano had figures of 3-89.

Brief Scores:Zimbabwe 176 (R. Kia 48; Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-43, Hasan Ali 4-53) and 118-5 (T. Musakanda 43)Pakistan 426 (Fawad Alam 140, Imran Butt 91, Abid Ali 60; B. Muzarabani 4-63)