Zimbabwe Limit Sri Lanka To 254-9 In ODI Decider

Muhammad Rameez Published January 21, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Fast bowler Tendai Chatara led a disciplined Zimbabwe attack to restrict Sri Lanka to 254 for nine in the third and deciding one-day international on Friday

Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 55 and got Sri Lanka off to a good start after they elected to bat first as he put on 80 runs with opening partner Kusal Mendis in Kandy.

Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 55 and got Sri Lanka off to a good start after they elected to bat first as he put on 80 runs with opening partner Kusal Mendis in Kandy.

Zimbabwe hit back with wickets to dent the hosts who wobbled despite a 56-ball 52 by Charith Asalanka who became Chatara's 100th ODI scalp.

Chatara became the fastest Zimbabwe bowler to a century of ODI wickets in 76 matches as he surpassed former captain and fast bowler Heath Streak's effort from 81 matches.

Richard Ngarava returned figures of 2-46 from his nine overs.

Wellington Masakadza struck first to send back Kusal Mendis for 36 and Sri Lanka slipped further into trouble with Nissanka's run out and Kamindu Mendis caught and bowled for 11 off Ryan Burl.

Sean Williams trapped Dinesh Chandimal lbw for 17 but the on-field umpire ruled the batsman not out before Zimbabwe successfully reviewed the decision in their favour.

Wickets kept falling as skipper Dasun Shanaka fell for 15 after scoring his maiden ODI century in the previous match won by Zimbabwe to level the series at 1-1.

Chamika Karunaratne, who made 30, and Ramesh Mendis, who hit 26, put on 48 runs for the seventh wicket to give the total a respectable sheen.

