UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Looking Forward To Bangladesh Challenge: Taylor

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 11:00 AM

Zimbabwe looking forward to Bangladesh challenge: Taylor

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Zimbabwe batsman Brendan Taylor has said his side's performance in the recent series against Sri Lanka would motivate them to do well against Bangladesh in the one-off Test later this month.

Zimbabwe, playing their first Test series in more than a year, pushed Sri Lanka hard in two home matches in January before narrowly going down 0-1.

They lost the first Test, and then an unbeaten second-innings century from Kusal Mendis denied them a series levelling-win in the second Test.

"We have had two good Test matches that went five days against Sri Lanka. We took a lot of positives from that. Hopefully, we can carry that on to the first Test (against Bangladesh)," Taylor told reporters at Dhaka airport on Saturday.

Zimbabwe will play their Test against Bangladesh at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from February 22.

"Bangladesh have always been very difficult to... (beat) here. We know what we are up against... But we look forward to it," said the 34-year-old Taylor.

Bangladesh are currently in a bad run of form in Tests, losing their last six matches -- three of them by an innings margin -- but Taylor warned that would not give his side any leverage.

"I think they always play well at home. That's their comfort zone, where they thrive... and always have a good record," he said.

Batsman Craig Ervine will lead Zimbabwe in the Bangladesh Test, with regular skipper Sean Williams missing the game to be with his family for the birth of his child.

Zimbabwe will also play three one-day internationals and two Twenty20s during the Bangladesh tour in March.

Related Topics

Century Bangladesh Sri Lanka Dhaka Lead Craig Zimbabwe Kusal Mendis January February March Family From Airport

Recent Stories

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

48 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Eibar-Real Sociedad derby called off because of ai ..

11 hours ago

Erdogan Demands Syrian Forces Immediately Leave Id ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.