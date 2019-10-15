Zimbabwe, Nepal readmitted as ICC members

Zimbabwe and Nepal have been readmitted as International Cricket Council (ICC) Members following the conclusion of the ICC Board meetings in Dubai on Tuesday

Zimbabwe was readmitted by the ICC Board following a meeting with the ICC Chairman and Chief Executive, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani and Zimbabwe sports Minister Kirsty Coventry and Gerald Mlotshwa, the Chairman of the Sports and Recreation Commission, said an ICC press release issued here.

They had been suspended in July 2019 following government interference in the running of the Board.

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar thanked the Zimbabwe Sports Minister for her commitment to the reinstatement of Zimbabwe Cricket. "Her desire to work in support of Zimbabwe Cricket was clear and she has unconditionally complied with the conditions set down by the ICC Board. Funding to Zimbabwe Cricket would continue to be on a controlled basis as part of a collective effort behind getting the game in Zimbabwe back on an even keel," he said.

Zimbabwe would now be able to take up their place in the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup in January and the ICC Super League later in 2020.