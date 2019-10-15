UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe, Nepal Readmitted As ICC Members

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:38 PM

Zimbabwe, Nepal readmitted as ICC members

Zimbabwe and Nepal have been readmitted as International Cricket Council (ICC) Members following the conclusion of the ICC Board meetings in Dubai on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Zimbabwe and Nepal have been readmitted as International cricket Council (ICC) Members following the conclusion of the ICC board meetings in Dubai on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe was readmitted by the ICC Board following a meeting with the ICC Chairman and Chief Executive, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani and Zimbabwe sports Minister Kirsty Coventry and Gerald Mlotshwa, the Chairman of the Sports and Recreation Commission, said an ICC press release issued here.

They had been suspended in July 2019 following government interference in the running of the Board.

ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar thanked the Zimbabwe Sports Minister for her commitment to the reinstatement of Zimbabwe Cricket. "Her desire to work in support of Zimbabwe Cricket was clear and she has unconditionally complied with the conditions set down by the ICC Board. Funding to Zimbabwe Cricket would continue to be on a controlled basis as part of a collective effort behind getting the game in Zimbabwe back on an even keel," he said.

Zimbabwe would now be able to take up their place in the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup in January and the ICC Super League later in 2020.

Related Topics

Cricket World ICC Sports Dubai Coventry Zimbabwe Nepal January July 2019 2020 Government

Recent Stories

British Royal couple visits Girls High School in I ..

2 minutes ago

British Royal couple's visit will project positive ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 19 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Indian military industry suffocated by troubles: C ..

5 minutes ago

Drunken father guns down 3 sons, one daughter in S ..

5 minutes ago

Van overturns, 5 injured Hujra shah Muqeem

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.