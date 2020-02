Zimbabwe opt to bat first in one-off Bangladesh Test

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and elected to bat first in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the Bangladesh lineup after missing the previous Test against Pakistan.

Zimbabwe handed Charlton Tshuma a Test debut.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque (capt), Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taijul islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Nayeem Hasan Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Craig Ervine (capt), Brendan Taylor, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Charlton Tshuma Toss: Zimbabwe Umpire: Joe Wilson (WI), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ).