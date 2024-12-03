Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan holds a 1-0 lead in the series in three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo ground

BULAWAYO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first in the second T20I match against Pakistan on Tuesday.

Pakistan did not make any changes to its lineup for the match.

The national team holds a 1-0 lead in the series. On Sunday, Pakistan defeated the hosts by 57 runs in the first T20 match.

Squads:

Pakistan: Omair Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (capt), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu