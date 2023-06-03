Zimbabwe pick uncapped Gumbie for Cricket World Cup qualifier

Hosts Zimbabwe named one uncapped player, wicketkeeper/batter Joylord Gumbie, on Friday in a 15-man squad for the Men's Cricket World Cup qualifying tournament from June 18 to July 9

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ):Hosts Zimbabwe named one uncapped player, wicketkeeper/batter Joylord Gumbie, on Friday in a 15-man squad for the Men's Cricket World Cup qualifying tournament from June 18 to July 9.

Gumbie, 27, is rewarded after outstanding recent form for the national A side in a series against their Pakistan counterparts.

Batter Craig Ervine will lead a squad that includes prolific scorer Sikandar Raza and veteran all-rounder Sean Williams.

Much will also be expected from the pace duo of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava and all-rounders Ryan Burl and Wessly Madhevere.

Spinner Wellington Masakadza, wicketkeeper/batter Clive Madande and opening batter Innocent Kaia will also hope to have influential roles.

Zimbabwe are in Group A with the West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal and the United States and Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The top three teams in each section after a single round advance to the Super Six stage, where each side will play the three qualifiers they did not meet in the first round.

The teams finishing first and second in the Super Six secure places at the World Cup in India, which is expected to be staged during October and November.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, champions England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa have secured places at the 10-team tournament.

Squad:Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine (capt), Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean WilliamsCoach: Dave Houghton (ZIM)