UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Set Target Of 279 Runs For Pakistan To Chase

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:24 PM

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to chase  

Sean Williams made an unbeaten century by scoring 118 off 135 and Brendan Taylor did 56 scores off 68 balls in 3rd ODI against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2020) Zimbabwe set the target of 279 runs for Pakistan in the third One-Day International (ODI) match on Tuesday.

Sean Williams made an unbeaten century by scoring 118 off 135 and Brendan Taylor did 56 scores off 68 balls.

Mohammad Hasnain appeared as the remarkable bowler of Pakistan as he picked up five wickets.

This match is crucial for Pakistan’s international ranking as Pakistan will appear at the top of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup Super League table within 30 points.

Zimbabwe team is under huge pressure for the win in 3rd ODI. Captain and Opner Chamu Chibhabha is being eyed to help deliver Zimbabwe with a strong start to win the final match.

Pakistan made four changes in their playing XI by bringing in opener Fakhar Zaman, batsman Khushdil Shah, and pacemen Mohammad Hasnain and Wahab Riaz. They replaced Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf.

All rounder Faheem Ashraf is not well after which he has been asked by the management for rest.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Wahab Riaz, Musa Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Brian Chari, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wessley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Century World ICC Craig Zimbabwe Wahab Riaz Sikandar Raza Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Tendai Chisoro Iftikhar Ahmed Fakhar Zaman Imam-ul-Haq Abid Ali Top

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

11 minutes ago

UAE allocates AED35 million to people affected by ..

11 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US$ after interbank clos ..

27 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses joining of Spain’s most ..

41 minutes ago

PM announces special package for industry sector

54 minutes ago

Dubai Investments reports 102% surge in net profit ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.