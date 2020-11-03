Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to chase  

,

Sean Williams made an unbeaten century by scoring 118 off 135 and Brendan Taylor did 56 scores off 68 balls in 3rd ODI against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2020) Zimbabwe set the target of 279 runs for Pakistan in the third One-Day International (ODI) match on Tuesday.

Mohammad Hasnain appeared as the remarkable bowler of Pakistan as he picked up five wickets.

This match is crucial for Pakistan’s international ranking as Pakistan will appear at the top of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup Super League table within 30 points.

Zimbabwe team is under huge pressure for the win in 3rd ODI. Captain and Opner Chamu Chibhabha is being eyed to help deliver Zimbabwe with a strong start to win the final match.

Pakistan made four changes in their playing XI by bringing in opener Fakhar Zaman, batsman Khushdil Shah, and pacemen Mohammad Hasnain and Wahab Riaz. They replaced Abid Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf.

All rounder Faheem Ashraf is not well after which he has been asked by the management for rest.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Wahab Riaz, Musa Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi

Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Brian Chari, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wessley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams.