Zimbabwe Smash T20I Record With 344-4 Against Gambia
Muhammad Rameez Published October 23, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Zimbabwe set a new record score for T20 international cricket when they posted a massive 344-4 against Gambia at the Ruaraka sports Club Ground in Nairobi on Wednesday, with Sikandar Raza hammering a 43-ball 133 not out.
The Zimbabwe total in the T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifiers eclipsed the previous international record of 314-3 set by Nepal against Mongolia in Hangzhou last year.
Raza, who came in at the fall of the second wicket in the seventh over, hit a total of seven fours and 15 sixes in his innings.
He reached his century off 33 balls which equals Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton as the second-fastest in T20I cricket.
It remains six balls slower than Sahil Chauhan's 27-ball hundred for Estonia against Cyprus in June.
Australian opener Aaron Finch holds the record for highest individual score in T20Is with 172 against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2018.
Zimbabwe claimed a second record when they bowled out Gambia for just 54 in 14.4 overs to complete a 290-run victory, the biggest ever in a T20 international.
