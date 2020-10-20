UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Team Arrives In Islamabad Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:49 AM

Pakistan will play home series of ODIs against Zimbabwe from Oct 30 to Nov 10.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2020) Zimbabwe cricket team arrived in Islamabad to play One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 series against Pakistan on Tuesday.

A 32-member squad of Zimbabwe reached the Federal capital via Dubai on Tuesday morning.

They would remain in quarantine from Oct 21 to Oct 27 and would undergo Covid-19 tests before playing series against Pakistan.

The first ODI will play in Rawalpindi on Oct 30 and practice will start in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Oct 28 and 29.

Pakistan Cricket board announced national squad for home series against Zimbabwe on Monday.

Chief Selector-cum-Head Coach Misbahul Haq announced the squad. He also said that Abdullah Shafiq was included in the squad after his remarkable performance in National T20 team with 358 runs with strike-rate of over 133.

Series schedule (ODIs to start 1200, T20Is to commence 1530)

30 Oct – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi.

1 Nov – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi.

3 Nov – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi.

7 Nov – 1st T20I, Lahore.

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Lahore.

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Lahore.

