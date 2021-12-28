UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe To Tour Sri Lanka For ODI Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:56 PM

Zimbabwe to tour Sri Lanka for ODI series

Zimbabwe will play three one-day internationals in Sri Lanka next month, the island's cricket body announced Tuesday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Zimbabwe will play three one-day internationals in Sri Lanka next month, the island's cricket body announced Tuesday.

All three day-night games in the series will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in the central city of Kandy on January 16, 18 and 21, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.

Plans to stage three Twenty20s with Zimbabwe were shelved because of the Sri Lanka's upcoming tour of Australia, an SLC spokesman said.

The Zimbabwe series comes on the heels of Sri Lanka's 2-0 Test series victory over the West Indies.

That tour was the last overseen by Mickey Arthur, who left this month to coach English county side Derbyshire.

Sri Lanka's five-match T20 tour of Australia is slated for February 11-20.

