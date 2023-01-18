Zimbabwe v Ireland 1st ODI scores

Brief scores from first one-day international between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare on Wednesday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from first one-day international between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare on Wednesday: Ireland 288-4 in 50 overs (A. Balbirnie 121 retired hurt, H.

Tector 101 not out; V.

Nyauchi 2-65) Zimbabwe 214-7 in 37 overs (R. Burl 59, S. Raza 43, C. Ervine 38, G. Ballance 23; M. Adair 2-40, G. Hume 2-41) Toss: ZimbabweResult: Zimbabwe won by three wickets on DLS methodSeries: Zimbabwe lead 1-0 with two matches to play