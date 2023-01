Zimbabwe v Ireland 1st T20 scores

Brief scores from first innings of first Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare on Thursday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from first innings of first Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare on Thursday: Ireland 114 in 19.2 overs (G. Delany 24, C. Campher 20; R. Burl 3-29, W. Masakadza 2-13, T. Chatara 2-17, R. Ngarava 2-20)Toss: Zimbabwe