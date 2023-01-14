Zimbabwe v Ireland 2nd T20 scores

Brief scores from first innings of second Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare on Saturday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Brief scores from first innings of second Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare on Saturday: Zimbabwe 144 in 20 overs (C. Ervine 42, I. Kaia 25; G. Hume 3-17, H. Tector 2-22)Toss: IrelandSeries: Zimbabwe lead 1-0