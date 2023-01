Zimbabwe v Ireland 2nd T20 scores

Brief scores from second Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare on Saturday

Brief scores from second Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and Ireland in Harare on Saturday: Zimbabwe 144 in 20 overs (C. Ervine 42, I. Kaia 25; G. Hume 3-17, H. Tector 2-22)

Kaia 25; G. Hume 3-17, H. Tector 2-22) Ireland 150-4 in 19.4 overs (R. Adair 65, A. Balbirnie 33, Tector 26; R. Burl 2-26) Toss: IrelandResult: Ireland won by six wicketsSeries: Tied 1-1 ahead of final match on Sunday